Marvin Cummings
Neenah - Marvin Ray Cummings, 68, passed away June 18, 2019. Marvin was born May 20, 1946 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, son of the late Alvin Hans and Helen Hazel (Nelson) Cummings.
Survivors include three sisters: Evelyn Marie (Victor Carl) Loberger of Appleton, Carol Jean Valeri of Appleton, and Diane Lois Donnermeyer of Kaukauna. One brother: Gerald Dean, also by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Alvin, his sister-in-law Joan Marie and two brothers-in-law John Edward (Jack) Donnermeyer and Mike Valeri.
There will be no funeral or memorial service per Marvin's request.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 23, 2019