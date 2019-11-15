|
Marvin Edward Vanden Berg
Freedom - Marvin E. Vanden Berg, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1928, son of the late Martin and Lene Vanden Berg.
Marvin married Shirley Weyers on September 1, 1953. Together they raised their 3 boys in Freedom. Marv was a hardworking man all his life. He enjoyed and talked fondly about running Marv and Shirley's Home Tavern in Freedom in the 60's and 70's. Marv proudly served on the Freedom Fire Department since 1963 and for many years was on the board of directors. He was a former member of the Freedom Lions Club and a longtime member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Freedom. Marv loved spending time at the cottage on Lee Lake. For several years, they even called it home. The cottage was a special place filled with many memories. He enjoyed fishing, pontoon rides, playing with the grandchildren, and helping his neighbors with countless projects. While living there, Marv and Shirley volunteered at the Oconto Falls Hospital for many years. Marv was always up for a game of cards or dominoes and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marv is survived by his sons: Dan (Charlie) Vanden Berg and Dave Vanden Berg; daughter-in-law, Deb Vanden Berg; grandchildren: Sara (Alex) Nagel, Jason (Lorrie) Vanden Berg, Lisa (Sam) Van Handel, Adam (Carol) Vanden Berg, Andy (Chloe) Vanden Berg, Amanda Vanden Berg and Brad (Jenn) Vanden Berg; great grandchildren: Carter, Ethan, Heather, Gavin, Khloe, Hattie, Warren, Mirra, Maverick, Graham, Owen and Madison; sibling: Jack (Marilyn) Jahnke; sister-in-laws: Elaine Vanden Berg and Donna Weyers; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marv was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; a son, Bill Vanden Berg; parents, Martin and Lene Vanden Berg; Shirley's parents, Ben and Clara Weyers; brothers: Jack Vanden Berg and Jerry (Sharon) Jahnke; in-laws: Bob, Dick, Ron and Len Weyers.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Vanden Berg family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Country Villa and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Marv.
Gramps, you will always be remembered for all you have done for your family! You were a kind, selfless man with a heart of gold and would do anything for us. We will cherish our memories with you, remember our laughs and seeing you wave "I Love You" in sign language. We love you so much and will miss you a ton! "1 for the money. 2 for the show. 3 to get ready and 4 to go."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019