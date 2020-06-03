Marvin H. Wisnefske
Clintonville - Marvin H. Wisnefske, age 96 of Clintonville, formerly of the Town of Bear Creek, Waupaca County, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020 at Aster Assisted Living in Clintonville.
Marvin was born on January 13, 1924 in Bear Creek as the son of the late Henry and Bertha (Buelow) Wisnefske. He was baptized on January 16, 1924 and later confirmed on April 2, 1939 at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville where he was a member his entire life and served as an usher for 53 years. Marvin was raised in Bear Creek and later united in marriage to Elaine Reinert on June 18, 1949 at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville. The couple farmed in Bear Creek and eventually sold their cows in 1988. They continued to reside on the farm until recently moving to Aster in Clintonville a few years ago. Marvin loved spending time outdoors chasing deer and turkeys, or spending a quiet afternoon fishing. He was a longtime member of the Bear Creek Lions Club and enjoyed volunteering for numerous projects. Marvin and Elaine enjoyed spending time with their many friends over the years; especially when it came to playing sheephead and dancing with the Jolly Mixers Dance Club. The couple proudly celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 18, 2019. Marvin's quiet strength and Christian approach to life will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Survivors include:
His Son: Larry (Connie) Wisnefske.
Daughters: Diane (Randy) Steenbock, Sue (Scot) Klotzbuecher, & Nancy (Kevin Beyersdorf) Wisnefske.
Grandchildren: Michelle (Scott) Zwirschitz, Tracy Severson, Nick (Amy Jozwiak) Wisnefske, Casey Mae (Ben Davis) Steenbock, Tyler (Ashley) Steenbock, Kyle (Nicole Wenman) Klotzbuecher, Keri (Steve) Mitchell.
Great-Grandchildren: Emma & Lauren Zwirschitz, Keegan, Gavin, & Taylor Severson, Nolan Wisnefske, and Hudson Steenbock.
Also numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elaine in 2019; a sister Sadie Honish; brothers Walter, Clarence, Reinhold, Edward, Arthur, Max, Harvey, and his twin brother Milton; and a grandson-in-law Chris Severson.
Marvin's funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Brian Weber officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions unfortunately no luncheon will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established by his family. His family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Aster and the caring nurses with ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the excellent care he received. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is entrusted with his arrangements. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Clintonville - Marvin H. Wisnefske, age 96 of Clintonville, formerly of the Town of Bear Creek, Waupaca County, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020 at Aster Assisted Living in Clintonville.
Marvin was born on January 13, 1924 in Bear Creek as the son of the late Henry and Bertha (Buelow) Wisnefske. He was baptized on January 16, 1924 and later confirmed on April 2, 1939 at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville where he was a member his entire life and served as an usher for 53 years. Marvin was raised in Bear Creek and later united in marriage to Elaine Reinert on June 18, 1949 at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville. The couple farmed in Bear Creek and eventually sold their cows in 1988. They continued to reside on the farm until recently moving to Aster in Clintonville a few years ago. Marvin loved spending time outdoors chasing deer and turkeys, or spending a quiet afternoon fishing. He was a longtime member of the Bear Creek Lions Club and enjoyed volunteering for numerous projects. Marvin and Elaine enjoyed spending time with their many friends over the years; especially when it came to playing sheephead and dancing with the Jolly Mixers Dance Club. The couple proudly celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 18, 2019. Marvin's quiet strength and Christian approach to life will be greatly missed by his loving family.
Survivors include:
His Son: Larry (Connie) Wisnefske.
Daughters: Diane (Randy) Steenbock, Sue (Scot) Klotzbuecher, & Nancy (Kevin Beyersdorf) Wisnefske.
Grandchildren: Michelle (Scott) Zwirschitz, Tracy Severson, Nick (Amy Jozwiak) Wisnefske, Casey Mae (Ben Davis) Steenbock, Tyler (Ashley) Steenbock, Kyle (Nicole Wenman) Klotzbuecher, Keri (Steve) Mitchell.
Great-Grandchildren: Emma & Lauren Zwirschitz, Keegan, Gavin, & Taylor Severson, Nolan Wisnefske, and Hudson Steenbock.
Also numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elaine in 2019; a sister Sadie Honish; brothers Walter, Clarence, Reinhold, Edward, Arthur, Max, Harvey, and his twin brother Milton; and a grandson-in-law Chris Severson.
Marvin's funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Brian Weber officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions unfortunately no luncheon will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established by his family. His family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Aster and the caring nurses with ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the excellent care he received. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is entrusted with his arrangements. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.