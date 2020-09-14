1/1
Marvin Hoppe
Marvin Hoppe

Little Chute - Marvin P. Hoppe, age 84, of Little Chute, passed away September 11, 2020, with his daughter at his side. He was born in Oconto on August 29, 1936, son of the late Norman and Clara (Christenson) Hoppe.

Marvin enjoyed getting together with his grandkids and great grandsons, Dominic and Ethan. He loved to play cards with the boys and go up to the cottage in Crivitz. Marvin spent a lot of time at the baseball diamond in town and watching Packer and Brewer games. He also enjoyed singing and dancing. He retired after 30 plus years working for Badger Northland when they closed.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Pam (Steve) Paalman, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Paula (Brad) Abplanalp, Kimberly and Joe (fiancé, Megan) Paalman, Brillion; great grandsons: Dominic and Ethan Abpanalp; siblings and in-laws: Norma Modrow, Bev Hoppe, Phillis Murphy and Dolores (Roger) Badora; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Hoppe (TerMaat); siblings and in-laws: Jack Modrow, Clarice (Larry) Groll, Bill Hoppe and Bill Murphy.

Family and friends may gather at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE location, 101 Canal Street, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Hoppe family would like to thank the St. Paul Home Rehab for the love and care they showed Marvin during his stay there.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
