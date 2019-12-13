|
Marvin Kaul
Waupun - Marvin Kaul, 92, of Waupun, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac due to complications of pneumonia.
Marvin was born March 20, 1927 in the town of Oakfield, the son of Peter and Laura Reklau Kaul. Marvin was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brownsville and was a graduate of Oakfield High School in 1944. Following graduation, Marvin drove a milk route for Grande Cheese. In 1951 he was employed at Mayville Die and Tool Inc. In 1961 he began his 27 year career as a correctional officer with Waupun Correctional Institution and retired in 1987. Marvin and his family moved to Waupun in 1963. On May 22, 1954 he married Eileen L. Waldschmidt at the United Church of Christ in Campbellsport. This union was blessed with three children. Eileen preceded him in death in 2000. Marvin's life was blessed a second time when he married Carolyn Linchesky on July 6, 2002. The couple had resided in Beaver Dam most of their married lives. Marvin was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun and served as an elder and was on the Board of Trustees. He also served as an usher and liturgist. He was an active member of Waupun Lions Club. Marvin was an avid fisherman, hunter, and card player. He and Carolyn enjoyed wintering in Apache Junction, AZ where he also enjoyed playing maracas at jam sessions in the RV park in Arizona. He enjoyed good music of all kinds.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kaul of Fond du Lac; two daughters: Jan Harmsen of Waupun and Julie (Steven) Kunstman of Combined Locks, WI; a son, Tom Kaul of Beaver Dam; four step-children: Debbie (Larry) Borcherding of Palm Harbor, FL, Peggy (Mickey) Kaiser of Muscoda, WI, Steve (Julie) Walber of Fond du Lac, Jeff (Theresa) Walber of Ellsworth, WI; six grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Rupnow of Waupun; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Aleta (James) Brown of Menomonee Falls, Nancy (Ken) Spindler of Elkhart Lake, WI, and Dennis (Gayle) Jaschob of Valdese, NC; and nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his previous wife, Eileen; and a brother, Elton Kaul.
Funeral services for Marvin Kaul will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lion's Club of Waupun, Waupun Food Pantry, or .
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019