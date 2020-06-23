Marvin Kilsdonk
1934 - 2020
Marvin Kilsdonk

Chilton - Marvin E. Kilsdonk, age 85, of Chilton, died on June 19, 2020, at Ascension Calumet Hospital in Chilton. He was born July 31, 1934, son of the late Wilbert and Catherine Kilsdonk. Several years after the death of his first wife, Florence, he married Lila Brocker on August 9, 1980, at Good Shepherd Parish in Chilton.

Faith was very important to Marvin; he and Lila never missed a mass. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the Catholic Order of Forresters, and the Chilton Fraternal Order of Eagles. He loved camping, fishing, and taking the kids to the races. Above all else, he was devoted to his family. His family remembers him as an exceptional father and wonderful husband.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Lila; children: Charles Brocker, Deb (Kenneth) Tasch, Fred Brocker (Gretchen Gerber), Janet (Jay) Rabida, Jeff (Barb) Kilsdonk, Jim Brocker, Mark (Julie) Brocker; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Mary Brownell, Ann Brochtrup, Joe Kilsdonk, Richard (Donna) Kilsdonk, and Ronald (Carol) Kilsdonk.

Marvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Florence; his parents: Wilbert and Catherine; a grandson: Kyle Kilsdonk; siblings: Grace (Robert) Rhyner, Jerome (Lola) Kilsdonk, and Herbert (Cathy) Kilsdonk; brothers-in-law: Roy Brownell and Joe Brochtrup; and a sister-in-law: Alice Kilsdonk.

Private services are being held.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the name of Marvin Kilsdonk. Online condolences: www.wietingfuneralhome.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wieting Family Funeral Home
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
