|
|
Marvin Kramer
Waupaca - Marvin Kramer, 84 of Waupaca, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Thedacare Hospice Care after a lengthy illness. He was born August 2, 1934 in Sheboygan, the son of Edward & Julia (Kramer) Klunk. He was a decorated Navy veteran who served from 1952 to 1956 which included a tour of Korean Conflict. He engaged in electronic surveillance flights and was the last surviving member of the VQ1 squadron.
Marv married the former Sandra Schwartz on August 17, 1957. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and conservationist. He was on the Board of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in Montana for 3 years.
Marv graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in 1962, taught biology
and the first aviation ground school to high school students. He was a flight instructor, fixed base operator and sold business jets. Then he became a real estate broker and specialized in commercial real estate. In 1986 he and wife Sandy established Friendship Manor Homes (assisted living) which they sold in 1995 and retired.
Marvin is survived by wife Sandy, 3 sons: Jim (Maggie) of Mesa, AZ, Tom (Kammy) Eagan, MN and Karl of Waupaca. 5 Grandchildren: Allison, Mitch, Elliott, Henry & Ada. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers - Walter and Wilmer.
There will be a celebration of life held on Thursday March 14, 2019 from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. at Simpsons Restaurant in Waupaca.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 5, 2019