Marvin Leitner
McAllen, TX (Formerly Chilton, WI) - Marvin Clarence Leitner, age 82, of McAllen, TX, formerly of Stockbridge, WI, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home, with his wife, Diane, and their dog, Rambo, at his side, after a long battle with brain cancer. He was born on March 29, 1938, in Stockbridge, WI, son of the late Severin and Ethel (Lex) Leitner.
He graduated from Chilton High School in 1956 where he was a star athlete having colleges trying to recruit him for basketball, baseball, and football. After high school, Marvin served in the U.S. Army. He married Patricia Meyer on June 18, 1960, and they were blessed with three children. During his life, he worked for the Telephone Company and Paul's Electric which led to him and his partner, Dick, starting M&D Electric. They worked together many years before his health forced him to retire. During that time he married Diane Kettner on March 11, 1996, and he was a member of the Stockbridge Fire Department from 1962 to 1974.
Marvin had special love for animals and was even given the nickname of "Dr. Dolittle." If it were up to him, he and Diane would have had a million pets. His dog, Rambo, and his cat, Saphire, never left his side. He was a member of the Stockbridge Harbor Fishing Club for many years. Along with fishing he loved watching sports, camping, traveling, grilling, and gambling.
Survivors include his wife Diane; children: Kim (Robert) Wettstein, Christopher (Lois) Leitner, and Carrie (Joe) Weber; his grandchildren and great grandchildren: Ryan (Jessica) Wettstein and their children Mara and Maddox, Ross (Jamie) Wettstein and their children Hunter and Harrison, Reid Wettstein, Matthew Leitner (fiancé Becky Gilbreath) Katie Leitner (fiancé Tommy Walters), Zachery Leitner, Kiara Weber (special friend Sam Romenesko), and a special granddaughter, Emma; brothers: Robert (Mary) Leitner, Kenneth (Ginny) Leitner, and Richard (Joan) Leitner; a special cousin: Wayne (Susan) Steffen; sisters-in-law: Debbie Beyer (special friend Larry Freund) and Brenda Olson; brother-in-law: Bill (Lynn) Beyer; and many nieces and nephews with more on the way.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Severin and Ethel; Diane's parents: Bill and Gloria Beyer; and a brother-in-law: Brian Olson.
