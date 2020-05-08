|
|
Marvin R. Sievert
Neenah - Marvin R. Sievert, age 82, left this earth peacefully and joined previously departed family and friends in heaven on Thursday May 7, 2020. He was born on the family farm in the Town of Osborn in Outagamie County on June 21, 1937 to the late Roy and Leona Sievert. Marv enjoyed growing up on the family farm and proudly ran the farm during his teenage years while his father worked in town. He married Darlene (Dolly) Hintz on October 17, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah. Together they raised three wonderful sons. During the majority of his working years, Marv worked as a journeyman machinist at Overly Incorporated and the succeeding companies. In his later years, he enjoyed woodworking and completed numerous projects for family and friends. Marv also enjoyed meticulously maintaining his yard so that it looked like a park. He was very generous with his time and talents. Marv was always willing to help someone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Marv is survived by his loving wife, Dolly Sievert; sons Scott (Stacey) Sievert, Mark Sievert, and Tim (Cheryl) Sievert; grandchildren: Samantha, Evan, Lindsey, Ashley, and Abbey Sievert; god daughter Lisa Tews; along with many cousins, friends, and former co-workers. He was preceded in death by his parents: Roy and Leona Sievert; sisters: Myrtle Jaskolske, Joyce Sievert, and Marie Sievert.
Marv will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah at a later date.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 8 to May 10, 2020