Marvin Schumacher
De Pere - Marvin H. Schumacher, 92, of De Pere, died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at a local nursing home. The son of the late John and Harriet (Kemps) Schumacher was born September 30, 1927 in Appleton. He married Elizabeth "Betsy" Van Zeeland on April 29, 1950 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Kimberly. She preceded him in death on September 29, 1975. He married Rosella "Rosie" (Du Frane) Verstegen on October 2, 1976 at Holy Name Church. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2011.
Mr. Schumacher was very active in the community. He was founder and past president of Services Plus and Warehouse Specialists. He and Betsy were early leaders in the Green Bay Diocese Cursillo Movement. Marvin was a member of the Elks Club of Kaukauna, Kaukauna Rotary Club, and The Heart of the Valley Chamber of Commerce. He was active in local government, serving as trustee and Village President of Combined Locks, and 1975 president of the Wisconsin League of Municipalities. Marvin was an active member and longtime keynote speaker for the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Business World program and spoke to thousands of high school students throughout Wisconsin, influencing and encouraging many aspiring young entrepreneurs along the way.
He is survived by his children, Thomas (Lois) Schumacher, Michael (Brenda) Schumacher, Susan (James) Gage, Sally (Thomas) Schmidt, Jean Schumacher, Carol (Michael Jandrin) Schumacher, and Gregory (Greta) Schumacher; stepchildren Richard (Debra) Verstegen, Renee (Joseph) Wyngaard, Regina (Michael) Wildenberg, Roy (Kathleen) Verstegen, Ruth (Patrick) Verstegen; daughter-in-law Lisa Schumacher; his siblings, Clyde (Joan) Schumacher, Myrtle (Ivol) Van Handel, Carl (Joan) Schumacher and Joan (Virgil) Wollenberg; in-laws Janet Van Zeeland, Edward Du Frane, Agnes Schmolinski, Carol Hietpas, and Delores Boudry; 45 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, wives, son, Paul, granddaughter, Carrie, son-in-law, Greg, and siblings Lorraine Smits and Harold Schumacher.
Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere in future weeks, dependent on easing of current community health concerns. Marvin will be laid to rest in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Schumacher family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020