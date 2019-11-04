|
Marvin W. Obry
Hortonville - Marvin William Obry
10/6/1931 to 11/2/2019
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marvin Obry, age 88. He peacefully slipped away into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, while wrapped in love by his family and the caring staff at St. Joseph Residence, New London. Marvin was a loving, kind, generous, intellectual and social soul who loved to sing, dance, fish, play cards, watch sports and take part in a conversation with a complete stranger. Marvin has had quite a life. He grew up in Rio Creek, WI, the youngest of four, born to Fred Obry and Selma Luedtke. They were very humble people with only fifth grade educations. Marvin was born with deformed feet(club). His parents knew that a life on the farm would not be in his favor. So, after graduating from Luxemburg-Casco HS in 1949, he went on to attend UW-Platteville where he received a Bachelor's degree in agriculture with minors in biological science and social science. He almost quit his freshman year being terribly lonesome. But his brother, Raymond told their folks, "Don't let him quit. Send him a box of cow manure and he will feel better". He was offered his first teaching job at Shiocton HS in 1953 with a starting pay of $2800. He taught for four years until he became Shiocton's Supervising Principal at the young age of 26, which he kept for the next 11 years with a starting pay of $5500. A Master's degree in school administration was needed for this position, so for 6 summers(4 at UW-Madison, 2 at UW-Superior) Marvin pursued and earned his Master's degree. In 1968 Marvin left Shiocton HS for the Superintendent position with the Hortonville Area School District with a starting income of $12,500. "Hortonville was really growing in those years, and I wanted to be part of it". He remained with Hortonville for 23 years until his retirement in 1991. Meanwhile on the home front, Marvin met Helen Stephenson and they were married on September 6, 1952. They raised four children, Wayne, Lynette, Dean, and Vaughn. In 1967,the day Vaughn was born, and seeing that mom and baby were fine, Marvin went to Sielaff's Chev garage and ordered a brand new 1967 station wagon. Happy days again, but not for long. In the spring of 1974, Hortonville teachers went on strike. Although it was one of 30 Wisconsin teacher strikes from 1972-1974, it was the only one that drew national attention because it tested Wisconsin's Collective Bargaining Law and went all the way to the Supreme Court. On April 2, 1974, eighty-six teachers were fired and replacements were needed to finish the school year. It divided the Village, School District and friendships were ruined. Marvin said,"I shed a few tears those years, quite a few as a matter of fact." After his retirement in 1991, Marvin continued to serve the community. He drove school bus for Hortonville SD for 12 years. He served on the School Board for 6 years, He served on the Outagamie County Board for nearly 12 years; eight of those on the Finance Committee. He served with the Lions Club as President, Vice-President and Secretary for nearly 50 years; selling raffle tickets, frying brats, and buying dozens of roses to give away. He sang with the McDowell Men's Chorus for many years. He served his community, church, and God. He worked for Bethlehem Lutheran church in many capacities, attended services and loved singing in the choir. Every year he sponsors a deserving HHS student pursuing a higher education with a $500 scholarship. His dedication to the students and staff at HHS was extraordinary. He was a passionate Polar Bear fan and could also be seen proudly wearing Neenah gear when cheering on his favorite Rockets. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Helen Obry; his second wife of 4 years, Ellie Obry; his oldest son, Wayne Obry; his parents, Fred and Selma; his two brothers, Harlan and Raymond and their wives, Viola and Helen; his sister Madeline and her husband Frank; his nephew, Myron Obry; and numerous other relatives. Marvin is survived by his children: Lynette(Paul) Gitter-New London, Dean(Maggie)Obry-Darboy and Vaughn(Pam)Obry-Fox Crossing; his daughter-in-law Debra Obry-Hortonville; his 8 grandchildren: Jessica(TJ)Larson, Matthew Obry(special friend, Rose Davis), Lance Gitter, Tyler(Shayla)Gitter, Jacob(Tiffany)Gitter, Jerek Obry(Fiance, Danielle Grall), Taylor Obry and Reagan Obry; his 6 great-grandchildren: Trent Larson, Miki(Kyle)Schroeder, Jacob Larson, Baily Gitter, Luella Gitter and Eden Gitter. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many special friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 752 E. Grandview, Hortonville, WI, with Pastor Tristan Paustian officiating. Internment will be at the Union Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9-10:45 a.m.
The Obry family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Residence.
One last comment written by Marvin to his children in a 2006 book of memoirs. "It is my concluding wish that I hope none of our family will ever falter from God's word, but continue to hold dear to His promise of life everlasting that we may all be together again in His Kingdom." Amen, Dad.
