Marvin W. Quandt
Marvin W. Quandt

Neenah - Marvin W. Quandt, age 80, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Marvin was born on April 9, 1940 in Hayes, WI., son of the late William and Dorothy (Schuettpelz) Quandt. He married his high school sweetheart RoJean Nelson on September 17, 1960. Marvin worked for P.H. Glatfelter retiring in 2002 after 36 years. He was also an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Neenah, enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, playing Joker and had a love for anything chocolate!

Marvin is survived by his loving wife, RoJean; his children; Nancy (Mike) Johnson, Nette Kimball and Norene (Eric) McKown; his grandchildren; Jeremy (Caitlin) Johnson, Alicia (Jostan) Oshefsky, and Tyler and Megan Kimball; two great-grandchildren; Owen and Blake Oshefsky. He is further survived by a sister; Dorothy (Robert) McDowell; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Larry) Krause and Theresa Nelson; a brother-in-law, Donald Schultz, and also by his little buddy, Shadow.

Marvin was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Schultz; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clarence (Esther) Nelson, and by a brother-in-law, Terry Nelson.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Marvin's nurse navigator, Staci Van Dera and to Dr. Klinkhammer's nurse, Brenda.

Funeral services will by held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St. in Neenah, with Pastor Tabitha Gallatin officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow in Wanderers Rest Cemetery in Gillett, WI. at approximately 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page for those unable to attend. Due to the current health situation, masks and social distancing will be observed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
