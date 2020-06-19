Mary A. Coppes
Little Chute - Mary A. Coppes, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 with family at her side. She was born in Kaukauna on October 12, 1940 to the late Lena and Herbert Coppes. She graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1958 and subsequently received a nursing degree from Presbyterian St. Luke's School of Nursing in Chicago, class of 1961.
After graduation as a Registered Nurse, Mary held numerous positions in specialty nursing. She most enjoyed her position working on the transcontinental trains for the Santa Fe Railroad. Mary worked the transits from Chicago to San Francisco and Los Angeles. After working as a specialist in many areas, she finished her career as a certified occupational health nurse. Mary's career took her to Chicago, California, Green Bay and the Fox Cities. She had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, bird watching and working in her backyard. Her dear dogs brought her great joy and companionship throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother Herbert; sister Kathleen (Ansel) Gilson; brother-in-law Ralph (Pappy) McClure; brother-in-law Ansel E. Gilson; uncle Walter (Hebe) Huebner; Godparents Alice and Mark Hoegh; nephew Scott Gilson; niece Patty Borremans; and other special Aunts and Uncles.
Mary is survived by her sister Cleo McClure; nieces and nephews: Tim McClure, Cyndi Di Matteo (Jim Biersteker), Ansel (Elizabeth) Gilson, and Amy (Rob) Biersteker; and many other generations of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per Mary's request no formal service will be held. If you would like to honor Mary in some way, please donate to the charity of your choice in her memory. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank the many neighbors, friends, caregivers and "helpers" that made connections with Mary throughout her life and especially the caring and compassionate team at St. Paul Elder Services.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.