Mary A. Gorman
Mary A. Gorman

Iola - Mary Ann (Gough) Gorman, age, 88, formerly of Manawa, was called home to Jesus on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by her children and their spouses. Mary Ann was born on February 19, 1932, in Sugar Bush, daughter of the late George and Mary (Lorge) Gough. She graduated in 1950 from Washington High School in New London. She was united in marriage to James Gorman of Manawa on October 8, 1952. They shared 63 years together until his death on July 18, 2015. Mary Ann worked hard on the family farm until her retirement in 1987. She was known for her love of canning, baking, gardening and always there to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed her time being a 4-H Leader. For the past four years, she lived with her daughter Kate in Iola until the time of her death. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in the Town of Lebanon and an honorary member of their Altar Society. Mary Ann was great lady and will be missed by those who loved her so dearly.

She is survived by her children: Robert (Barb) Gorman, Manawa; Kathleen (Jack) Korb, Iola; Ellen (Mike) Bodoh, New London; Pat (Kim) Gorman, New London; daughter-in-law: Sandy Gorman, Eau Claire. She is further survived by twelve grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Bill, grandson Nicholas Chambers.

Due to Covid -19, a private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in the Town of Lebanon. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
