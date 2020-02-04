|
|
Mary A. Kerkhoff
Little Chute - Mary A. Kerkhoff, age 93, died at Century Oaks Assisted Living on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Hollandtown on July 14, 1926 to the late Thomas and Catherine (Flynn) Hagany. Mary's parents both died when she was very young and she was lucky enough to be raised by her special aunt, the late Margaret Vande Wettering. She married Paul Kerkhoff at St. Francis Parish in Hollandtown on September 19, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 30, 1990 after 43 years of marriage.
Mary is survived by her children: Kate (Dan) Steckbauer, Combined Locks; Linda "Lin" Vosters (Vic) Salm, Appleton; Mike (Nancy) Kerkhoff, Kaukauna; Pat (Terry) Johnson, DePere; Jerry (Kris) Kerkhoff, Little Chute; Marge (Dave) Van Handel, Combined Locks; Laurie Heesakker, Appleton; Mary (Ken) Weber, Kaukauna; Tom (Teri) Kerkhoff, Appleton; Ginny (Jeff) Coughlin, Cross Plains; Jodi (Ray) Sackett, Kaukauna; and Leanne (Rick) Puffe, Little Chute; and grandchildren: Julie (Bruce) Hansen; Jesi (Tom) Betley, Jason (Holly), Aaron (Jolene) and Andee Vosters; Shawn (Bill) Bos, Kim (Brad) Gerrits, Kelly Kerkhoff and Melanie (Tony) Heindl; Carrie (Ben) Toonen, Angie (Aaron) Qualio, and Cody (Kelly) Johnson; Molly (Ross) Johnson, Ted (Stephanie) and Matt Kerkhoff, and Katherine (Kevin) Vander Zanden; Eric (Steph) and Jared Van Handel; Miles (Sara) Weber and Martina (Ty) Maki; Brandon and Cameron (Madeline) Kerkhoff; Adam (Jessica), Ben (Melissa), and Emma Coughlin; Trask (fiancée Rebecca Pittman) and Riker (Katie) LeNoble and Haden Uhlenbrauck. She is further survived by many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to parents, aunt, and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Marty Vosters and Thomas "Stack" Heesakker; grandson, Paul Allen Steckbauer; father and mother-in-law, Andrew and Minnie Kerkhoff; siblings: Leo (Ann), Jack (Gert) and Merlin (Marie) Hagany, Tom (Mary Jane) Morgan, and Jean (Charlie) Fisk; and other members of Paul's family.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH - ST. FRANCIS CHURCH (433 County Rd. CE, Hollandtown) from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 Noon. The Rev. Kyle Sladek will officiate. Committal St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Century Oaks and the friends she made there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020