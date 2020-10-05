Mary A. Meisenhelder
Seymour - Mary A. Meisenhelder, age 63, died at Frontida Assisted Living on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on October 26, 1956 to the late Harold and Bernice (Timm) Knutzen. Mary enjoyed crocheting, reading and using her computer.
Mary is survived by her children: Scott (Cindy) Meisenhelder, Greenville; Jeff Meisenhelder, Shiocton; and Sara (Jason) Langley, Seymour; grandchildren: Rachel Jezeski, Briana (Christopher Reader), Chloe, and Austin Meisenhelder, Ashley Rettler, and Dalton Langley; great grandchildren: Arabella, Bradley, Ayden, and Alaiya; and siblings: Dan (Bonnie) Knutzen and Sandy Kohl. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 3:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 5:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.
A special thank you to Frontida Assisted Living for all their wonderful care they provided. And a special thank you to Hospice Compassus, especially Robin and Jess. The care they provided to Mary and her family will never be forgotten!