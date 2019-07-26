Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH
323 Pine St.
Little Chute, WI

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH
323 Pine St.
Little Chute, WI

Mary A. Wynboom


1950 - 2019
Mary A. Wynboom Obituary
Mary A. Wynboom

Appleton - Mary A. Wynboom, age 68, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born in Kaukauna on September 22, 1950 to the late Frank "Ham" and Elizabeth (DePatie) Lennert. Mary married Cletus Wynboom on April 25, 1987 at Christ the King in Combined Locks. She worked as a switchboard operator at Thilmany Pulp and Paper until her retirement in 2006. Mary enjoyed knitting, fishing, golfing, dancing, and the Packers. She cherished time spent with family and friends at their place in Silver Cliff.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Clete; stepchildren: Dan (Ann) Wynboom, Appleton; Kathi (Randy) Sanders, Little Chute; and Kris Kronberg, Appleton; grandchildren: Andrew Wynboom and Danielle Wynboom, Chris (Megan Mueller) Verbeten, Kayla (Jeff) Hooper, Nathan (Sara) Sanders, Brian (Rachel) Sanders, and Amanda (fiance Lon Ellingsen) Sanders; great grandchildren: Penelope Sanders and Wilhelmina Sanders; sister: Sharon (Steve Anholt) Lennert; and sister-in-law, Joyce Lennert; and brothers-in-law: Ray Barnard and Vincent De Groot. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings: Wayne Lennert, Glenn Lennert, Lynn Barnard and Diane (Ron) Gassner; and sister-in-law, Lee Ann De Groot.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 3:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 5:00 p.m. The Rev. Ronald Belitz will officiate. Committal St. John Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Mary's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Mary during her time of need.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 26 to July 28, 2019
