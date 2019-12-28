|
Mary Alice Thompson
Menasha - Mary Thompson, age 84 of Menasha, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Mary was born September 20, 1935, the daughter of Arthur and Florence Coel. Her family was the light of her life.
She is survived by a son: Bruce (Ruth) Thompson; three grandchildren: Randy (Nicole) Thompson, Gary (Erica) Thompson, and Janet (Cal) Harrell; and six great-grandchildren: Alex, Emma, Ben, Collin, Hailey, and Henry. Mary is also survived by a brother: Alfred Coel, a sister-in-law Roseanne Coel, her "Partner in Crime" Aunt Pat Bomber, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Ben "Canuck" Thompson, a sister Betty, brothers Art (Lola) and Arnold, and many of Ben's family members from Canada.
A funeral service for Mary will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in the Village of Fox Crossing. Fr. Carl Schmitt of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate, and interment will take place at Holy Angels Cemetery in Darboy. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Monday afternoon, from 4:00 PM until the time of the service.
For more information or to share a memory of Mary, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019