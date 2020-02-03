|
Mary Anderson
Appleton - Mary Faye Anderson January 4, 1954 - January 31, 2020, Appleton, WI.
Mary passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family. She is survived by the love of her life and best friend, husband Bill Anderson. Four children; Laura Anderson, Janet Anderson-Reichard (husband Dan), Jessi Anderson, and Will Anderson. Thirteen grandkids, six siblings, and many other family members and friends.
Special appreciation to her brother Dave, for all the help to Mary and her family through her illness.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be Saturday, February 29th, 2:00pm - 5:00pm, at The Dome. 1338 S. Commercial St., Neenah.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to Rock Cancer, spieringscancerfoundation.org
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020