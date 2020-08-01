1/1
Mary Ann Frances Bergen
Mary Ann Frances Bergen

Appleton - Mary Ann Frances Bergen passed away July 30, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. at Apple Creek Place, Appleton, WI. Sister and companion of her brother Michael W. Bergen, Mary Ann suffered from mantel cell lymphoma (leukemia), but she died of a devastating second stroke.

Mary Ann was born in Rochester, NY to the late Jeannette Frances Kostuch (Jagdfeld) and William J. Bergen. Mary Ann was a graduate of Presentation Elementary in North Fond du Lac, WI and SMSA (St. Mary Springs Academy). Mary Ann worked for Omar Bakery while in high school and also began working for Wisconsin Telephone as an operator while still in high school. She remained with the company for more than 40 years. After decades as a service observer, she returned to the board. She was very proud of her years as a Pioneer and as a union member. She took advantage of early retirement. Mary Ann substituted in the Appleton Area School District as an Aide until she volunteered for many years as her brother's assistant in his classroom.

Mary Ann enjoyed theater, concerts and trips to museums, especially in Niagara on the Lake, Washington DC and New York. Her semi-annual trips to Broadway and her season tickets to the Weidner, the PAC and the Milwaukee Rep were her favorite entertainment next to PBS mysteries.

A lifelong learner, Mary Ann enjoyed many courses at the Fond du Lac Technical College. She studied defensive driving and self-defense as well as psychology; became a licensed mixologist, but never tended bar.

Mary Ann joined her brother in training as a Marie Carbo reading styles trainer, Art Across the Curriculum and Bernice McCarthy's 4MAT About Learning. She assisted numerous foreign language exchange students with their English language skills (especially Polish and Japanese girls) while working as her brother's teaching assistant. She taught and performed with Bill Adams International Readers Theater in Vancouver and London.

Mary Ann traveled to most of the United States, the British Isles, Germany and Italy, cruised the Bahamas and Alaska's inland passage. One of her favorite trips was the Cambridge Tours New England Character visiting the authors and historical figures homes and actual sites.

Mary Ann also spent years taking care of her aging parents, mother "Jan" (Jeannette) and stepfather Ed Jagdfeld. Both lived until they were ninety-nine and a half.

Her brother wishes to thank the staffs at Peabody Manor, Rennes and finally Apple Creek Hospice for their care. He also wishes to thank Dr. A and the staff at ER, the Appleton East Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Dale Sontag of Sunday Driver; Dr. Stephan Dernlan and his nurse Tracy for their help in Mary Ann's care. He urges everyone who needs it to take the half dose of aspirin every day to prevent stroke.

Mary Ann's funeral will be at St. Joseph Church with Fr. James Leary, O.F.M. Cap. officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery with her parents, Jan and Ed Jagdfeld. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
