Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Mary Ann Gorges


1956 - 2020
Mary Ann Gorges Obituary
Mary Ann Gorges

Menasha - Mary Ann Gorges age 63, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at her home in Menasha. She was born on October 9, 1956 in New London, the daughter of Leonard and Irene (Dailey) Polley. Her early life and schooling were in Hortonville and later became a bartender. In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo, traveling up north, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: (2) Children: Heather (Tim Wunderlich) Terry of Appleton, Dan (Renae) Gorges of New London. (7) Grandchildren: Kyle, Kelsea, Brittney, Jaydyn, Preston, Cassandra, and Navee. (5) Great-Grandchildren: Amelia, Jackson, Janiyah, Liam, and Kaylynn. (2) Brothers: Larry (Jeri) Polley, Jim Polley, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. Infant Daughter: Ashley

Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home; 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton WI 54911.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 27 to May 29, 2020
