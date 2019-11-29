|
Mary Ann "Snookey" Looker
Weyauwega - Mary Ann ("Snookey") Looker, age 77, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She now resides with her husband Jerry in Heavenly paradise. Mary was born on November 10th 1942, in Olympia, Washington, daughter of the late Phillip G. and MaryAnn (Goodacre) Bruley. Mary, affectionately known as Snookey, was given this nickname by her father as a young child. She spent her early years in Washington but being the daughter of an army officer required numerous moves and eventually ended up in Cudahy, Wisconsin. She graduated from Iola-Scandanavia High School. As a senior in high school, Snookey was engaged to the love of her life, Jerry Looker and they were married on June 23rd, 1962. Together, they enjoyed almost 45 years of marriage.
Her working career included Sabres manufacturing and waitressing at various supper clubs such as Pinewood in Mosinee. Snookey had many interests and found joy in the outdoors. She was an avid snowmobiler and together with her husband, was involved with the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) with a majority of their time and efforts spent with the Shiocton Snow Chiefs snowmobile club. She enjoyed participating in club fundraisers, in particular, garbage can dinners, spaghetti dinners and club rides. She had a love for riding which she passed down to her children and grandchildren. Snookey enjoyed fishing and could be found on the Wolf River fishing the walleye and white bass run. She also enjoyed spending many weekends on Big Lake St. Germaine or Kentuck Lake camping and fishing for musky and smallmouth. Snookey was a gardening enthusiast and was well known for her beautiful flowerbeds as well as large vegetable garden, which helped supply vegetables to Pinewood supper club. On Sunday afternoons, Snookey could be found enjoying the Packer games and quite frequently could be heard yelling at the television during the games. Her love for sports was also evidenced by her joy in watching her children and grandchildren participate. She took great pride in their hunting, fishing and sporting exploits.
Above all, family was the most important to Snookey. She found a simple joy in visiting with her children and grandchildren and was truly proud of all that her family accomplished. She became "Ma Looker" to many that she knew and "her home was your home" with the door always open. Snookey was a selfless, compassionate individual and had a genuine care and concern for everyone she met. A testament to her character and compassion is exemplified by the fact that she and her husband made the decision to adopt their infant grandson AJ and raise him as their own. She made a lasting impression on our lives and will be truly missed.
Snookey is survived by her children: Lisa Looker, Stacie Looker of Greenville, Mike (Jeannene) Looker of Waupaca, and Arhen "AJ" (Laura) Looker of Appleton; 5 grandchildren: Mike Hermes, Nicholas Hermes, Thomas Long, Kalsi Looker and Kali (Brandon) Jones. She is survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Abel, Clara and Evelyn Hermes, Evan Coenen, and Finnean, Elliott and Griffin Looker. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Karen Looker and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents, mother and father-in-law, and her brother-in-law Chuck Looker.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at Hahn a Lula Resort and Supper Club, 8861 S Wolf River Rd, Fremont, WI 54940. Visitation will take place between the hours of 12pm-4pm. The family would like to extend a warm welcome to all whom would like to come and celebrate the special person that Snookey was.
The Looker family would like to thank Ascension Hospice and St. Elizabeth Hospital nursing staff for their compassion and support they provided Mary (Snookey) and the entire family during this difficult time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019