Mary Ann Schwalenberg
New London - Mary Ann Schwalenberg, age 70, of New London, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega. Mary was born on June 9, 1950 in Fond du Lac, to the late Harold and Pearl (Pilling) Schwalenberg. Mary graduated from Chilton High School and then went onto Fox Valley Technical College, where she graduated in 1970 with a degree in accounting. Mary enjoyed snowmobiling, raising black angus cattle and history, especially the Civil War. She liked working for many years at Fleet Farm in Appleton. Mary was grateful for the values and work ethic instilled in her by her parents. She enjoyed the many lessons learned from being involved in 4-H, especially the 4-H pledge. Mary wanted to thank WEMI for the contemporary Christian music, the Christian Programs and the Christian Radio Rallies in the 1970's.
Mary is survived by her brother, Tom (Ann) Schwalenberg of Waupaca and nieces and nephews, Matt Schwalenberg and Brent (Carolyn) Schwalenberg, Dannelle (Todd) Jacobs and their children, Emma and Hailie; Nicole (Dan) Abramovich and their children, Ivan and Nickolas and Katie (Heath) Budzis and their daughter, Nora.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald and Louis and her sister, Ann.
The funeral service for Mary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August, 27, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in New Maple Creek Cemetery, Town of Maple Creek.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega and also Park Vista in Waupaca for the wonderful care that Mary received.
In accordance with state mandates, masks and social distancing will be required. For those who do not feel comfortable going to a large gathering, a video of the funeral ceremony will be available on the funeral home website after the service. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com