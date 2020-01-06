|
Mary Ann Smet
Kaukauna - Mary Ann (Peters) Smet, age 59, of Kaukauna, gained her heavenly angel wings on January 3, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1960, daughter of the late Leroy and Adeline (Baeten) Peters.
Mary married Pete Smet on August 19, 1989, and together they celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Mary was employed at Blue Print Service for over 17 years. She was the most loving, caring wife and mother any person could have. Mary lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed dancing "happy feet" and spending time with friends and family as "crazy" Mary. She brought a smile to every persons face that she met.
Mary is survived by her husband, Pete Smet; daughter, Nicole (Chris) Sultze; son, Greg Smet; step son Pete (Jaime) Halbach; grandchildren: Nic and TJ Briski; 6 step grandchildren; siblings: Tom (Pam) Peters, Jeanne (Howie) Cleaves, Jim (Pam) Peters and Kathy (Bill) Seefeldt; father-in-law, Francis Smet; brothers and sisters-in-law: Judy Rhinerson, Donna (Vince) Hopkins, Kathy (Dave) Amond, Dan (Corrina) Smet, Jim (Deb) Smet and Bill Smet; 17 nieces and nephews; other family members and many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Adeline Peters; brother, Lee Peters; mother-in-law, Germaine Smet; and brother-in-law, Al Rhinerson.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020