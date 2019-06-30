|
Mary Ann (Kugler) Stewart
Jefferson City - Mary Ann (Kugler) Stewart, 60, of Jefferson City MO passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 from pancreatic cancer at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Appleton WI on March 4, 1959, the daughter of the late Joseph Kugler and the late Grace (Verbeten) Kugler.
Mary Ann was a registered nurse at Capitol Region Medical Center for several years. She enjoyed bike riding and camping with her best friend, Karen, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Ann was a member of the Landmark Church.
Those remaining to mourn her passing include sons, Ian Weislocher (Nickie) of Eldon MO and Justin Weislocher (Rachel) of Jefferson City MO; daughter, Angie Bunch (Seth) of Jefferson City MO; grandchildren, April, Hadlee, Kael, Connor and Shelby; brother, Joseph Kugler Jr. of Appleton WI; sisters, Sue Hallock (John) and Linda Wagner (Dan) of Appleton, WI and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held at Memorial Park in Jefferson City MO on Wednesday, June 26, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Condolences for the family may be left at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton, MO.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019