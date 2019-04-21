|
Mary Ann Talarczyk
Menasha - Mary A. Talarczyk, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1925, in Menasha, the daughter of Bernard and Antoinette (Dombrowski) Pakalski. Mary was united in marriage to Anthony "Tony" Talarczyk on August 23, 1947, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Menasha, and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2015. Mary was a devout member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Menasha and a member of the Holy Rosary Society. Mary's passion was her family, for whom she would do anything. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and will be remembered for making the world's best chocolate chip cookies.
Mary is survived by her 3 children: Janet (Paul) Schoultz, Susan (Patrick) Harrington, and Alan (Sue) Talarczyk; 6 grandchildren: Michael (Nicole) and Adam (Kelly) Schoultz, Jennifer (Guy Pollington) Harrington, Jillian Talarczyk, Kate (Chris) Statz, and Sam Talarczyk; 4 great grandchildren: John and Tony Schoultz and Eli and Seren Statz; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents; Mary was further preceded in death by a very special grandson: John Harrington; and 2 brothers: Ben (Millie) and Ray (Angie) Pakalski.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second St., Menasha, with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery, Menasha. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund, UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807.
Mary's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the VNA, Neenah for their loving care and to her many friends and relatives for their companionship and support over the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019