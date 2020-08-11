Mary Ann Vande Hey
- - Mary Ann Vande Hey, age 93, passed away with her family by her side on Friday August 7, 2020 at Rennes Health & Rehab in Appleton. She was born on April 30, 1927 in the Town of Vandenbroek to parents Henry and Bertha (Vosters) Williamson. On September 2, 1948, she married Earl Vande Hey at St. Therese Church in Appleton and they celebrated 68 years together. She was a very devoted wife and mother, always instilling in her children her deep faith in God. She also passed on the trait of working hard, having raised six children, helping with the farm they owned in St. John, and still finding the time to keep her house spotless!
She will be sadly missed by her six children: Son: Tom (Sedona) Vande Hey, Daughters: Barb (Les) Lamers, Sherry (Elmer Jr.) Schmitz, Sue (Bruce) Nierode, Judy Kranzusch, & Connie (Dan) Diener, 12 Grandchildren: Sarah Vande Hey, Heather (Matt) Derks, Stefanie (Cory) Steward, Shana (Kevin) Delcollo, Adam (Shaleen) Schmitz, Kimberlee Gast and friend Justin, Sheila Vander Linden and friend Troy, Amanda (Willard) Mumm, Trevor (Maggie) Kranzusch, Chad Kranzusch and friend Leah, Ross (Angela) Diener, Emily (Don) Franklin, 12 Great-Grandchildren: Macy & Brock Derks, Mabel, Dane & Burke Steward, Lexie & Tyler Delcollo, Annabella Vander Linden , Hannah and Marcus Diener, and Gavin & Caiden Franklin. Sisters: Bernice Maes & Ceil Hojan. She is further survived by her husband's family and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, parents Henry & Bertha, brothers Pete, Norbert, Clarence, Henry, George and Richard Williamson, Sisters: Virginia Blair, Rosella Hawley, Mildred Nenning, and Elizabeth Williamson, and son-in-law Charles Kranzusch.
There will be a private funeral service for Mary Ann at Holy Spirit Church (Darboy) where she was a member. Live streaming of the funeral may be viewed on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the parish website, www.holyspirt-parish.org
. In lieu of any flowers, donations or gifts, a memorial is being established in Mary Ann's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.
Mary Ann's family would like to thank Rennes Health Center for all their love & wonderful care they have given mother over the last three and half years.
We are all so happy for you mother that you can finally be with dad.
"Hail Mary full of grace, you are with the Lord. Amen."