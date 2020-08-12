1/1
Mary B. Goehler
1934 - 2020
Mary B. Goehler

Appleton - Mary B. Goehler, 85, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Appleton, WI.

Mary was born on August 28, 1934 in Appleton to the late August and Mary Ann (Brautigam) LeClair. On June 1, 1957 she was united in marriage to the late Gerald F. "Jerry" Goehler. As a young woman, Mary worked as a Telephone Operator. After raising three children, she worked many years for the City of Appleton as an Election Poll Worker. Mary was a two-time breast cancer survivor and was proud of her several years volunteering for the American Cancer Society's Reach for Recovery Program.

Mary especially liked spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, doing crossword puzzles, making crafts and collecting porcelain birds. Most of all she was dedicated to her husband Jerry and the time they spent together will always be cherished.

Mary is survived by her three children, Kari (Greg) Mogensen of Kimberly, Chuck (Cathy) Goehler of Madison and Jayne (Kevin) Hope of Earlysville, VA; 7 grandchildren, Alaina (Tyler) Blackbourn, Doug (Becky) Mogensen, Kindra (Ryan Bender) Goehler, Andrew (Laura Kasten) Goehler, Ben (Amber) Goehler, Allison Hope and Kellie Hope; 5 great-grandchildren, Emery Mogensen, Brock Blackbourn, Trey Blackbourn, Anthea Bender and Arthur Bender; her brothers, Lawrence (Dottie) LeClair and Bill (Karen) LeClair; sisters-in law, Bonnie LeClair and Sandy LeClair; numerous dear family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers and her great-grandchild, Lincoln Goehler.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held for Mary at 11 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wichmann Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home, 204 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, WI 54136, by Rev. Mr. Gib Schmidt. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 9 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery Columbarium, Appleton. The service may also be viewed via Livestream by visiting Mary's obituary page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com on the day of the service.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Appleton Retirement Community, ThedaCare Medical Center of Appleton and Rennes Health and Rehab Center.

To leave a special message or condolences for Mary's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
AUG
13
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
