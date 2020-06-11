Mary B. Sensenbrenner
Neenah - Age 89, died in her Neenah, Wisconsin home on June 7, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late Walter and Edna Bovard. She graduated from the Duke University School of Nursing. Mary moved to Neenah when she married John Sensenbrenner in 1959. Mary's life revolved around her family and passion for helping others, community development, and improving education. As a zealous community advocate, Mary was deeply involved with many organizations including the Neenah School Board of Education, ThedaCare Medical Center-Neenah Foundation, Future Neenah, Lawrence University, the Valley VNA, and the Wisconsin Coalition for Academically Talented Youth (WCATY). Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Neenah. She is survived by her husband John and her three children, Julia Sensenbrenner, John Sensenbrenner (Martha), Nancy Gulick (Scott), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. At Mary's request, there will be no visitation, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Valley VNA and ThedaCare at Home for the excellent care provided to Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the previously listed organizations.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave; 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.