Mary Beth Vanden Bloomer (Belanger)
Kaukauna - Mary Beth Vanden Bloomer (Belanger), age 78, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Mary Beth was born at home in Little Chute on August 12, 1940 daughter of the late Ted Sr. and Mary (Fleischman) Verkuilen. She is survived by her children, Cheri Jadin, Diane (Richard) Kirvan, Dave (Patti) Vanden Bloomer, Dawn (Roger) Konitzer, Darla (Dan) White, Donna (Tom) Bartelt, Dale (significant other Jenny) Vanden Bloomer, and Debbie (Dan) Van Dinter. Mary Beth is also survived by a special sister, Janice Jansen and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel "Joe" Vanden Bloomer, her former husband, Bernard F. Vanden Bloomer, and her son-in-law, Richard Jadin.
Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially nurses, Becca and Christina and also to Dr. Danz. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019