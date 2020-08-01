Mary Brown
Kaukauna - Mary Brown, 90, passed away at home on July 28, 2020. Mary was born on October 2, 1929 to George and Mathilda (Warden) Dahlke. On April 20, 1963 she was united in marriage to Gerald Brown. Mary enjoyed bird watching, baking, gardening and loved the Lord. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children; Keith (Renee) Brown, Brad (Teri) Brown, Jill (Dean) Van Den Eng, and Kris Brown, three grandchildren; Carter, Elliott, and Nolan Van Den Eng, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry, and siblings; George (Flora) Dahlke, Al Dahlke, and Rita West.
Mary was laid to rest next to her husband Jerry in a private family service. The family would like to thank Aurora Hospice for all their help. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
.