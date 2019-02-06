|
|
Mary C. Becher
Appleton - Died Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Mary was born November 11, 1930 in Madison, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Lester and Catherine Finnegan Bodendein. She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1948. She graduated from The University of Wisconsin—Whitewater in 1952. She furthered her education at The University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Her sorority was Sigma Sigma Sigma.
Survivors include her husband, Henry of Appleton, married 63 years, daughters, Carol and Karen, one sister, Marian, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by one sister, Marge. Mary had six grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A funeral liturgy for Mary will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 W. Lawrence Street, Appleton, Wisconsin, with Father Jim Leary, O.F.M. Cap. officiating.
Mary's family would like to extend a special thank-you to all who cared for her, especially the staff of Brewster Village in Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 6, 2019