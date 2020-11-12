1/1
Mary C. Lueck
1933 - 2020
Mary C. Lueck

Appleton - Mary C. Lueck, age 86, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1933, in Appleton, daughter of the late Frank and Sophie (Dorn) Lueck. Mary attended St. Therese Catholic Grade School and Appleton West High School, followed by UW Milwaukee. She moved to LA and was employed by United Airlines for 10 years before moving to Milwaukee and working at UWM for 22 years. She then moved back to Appleton where she was a beloved nanny to many children in her home on Division St. Mary enjoyed her retirement years back in her childhood home on Circle St. with the assistance of nieces Bonnie Lueck and Kris Van Roy in addition to her wonderful neighbors, Stacy Cepak and Kenny Sachs, before moving to her final home where she was loved and cared for at Matthews Senior Living.

Mary is survived by a brother, Charles Lueck, Cottage Grove, WI; nieces and nephews: Mike De Groot, Mark De Groot, Jon De Groot, Larry (Teresa) De Groot, Kris (Don) Van Roy, Lynn Van Sustern, Nancy (Jim) Emsley, Steven (Bonnie) Lueck, Joy Gottlieb and many great nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her siblings: Jim Lueck, Bob (Kathy) Lueck, Joanne (Larry) De Groot and Teri (Murray) Weiss, and a niece; Susan Lueck.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Matthews Senior Living, Neenah for their extraordinary and loving care given to Mary. A special thank you to Trudy and all the amazing people at SouthernCare Hospice for the loving care given to Mary in her final days.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
