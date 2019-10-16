|
Mary C. Walsh
Kaukauna - Mary C. Walsh, age 92, of Kaukauna, passed away on October 15, 2019. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna. There will be a visitation prior to Mass at the church on Saturday, from 9:00am to 11:00am. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. A full obituary can be see in tomorrow's edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019