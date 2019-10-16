Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Walsh Obituary
Mary C. Walsh

Kaukauna - Mary C. Walsh, age 92, of Kaukauna, passed away on October 15, 2019. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street in Kaukauna. There will be a visitation prior to Mass at the church on Saturday, from 9:00am to 11:00am. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. A full obituary can be see in tomorrow's edition.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent