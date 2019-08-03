|
Mary Carmen Hermsen (Brewster)
Appleton - Mary Hermsen, 89, of Appleton, passed from her earthly life to be with her Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born in Kaukauna to Mike & Zella (Peranteau) Brewster on November 19, 1929. The family moved to Appleton in 1942, where she attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Appleton High School in 1947.
Mary married Roger Hermsen on November 27, 1992. They were snowbirds spending almost 20 years in Destin, Florida where they made many lifelong friends. She was an avid Packer fan and they attended all the home games.
Mary held numerous jobs over the years and retired from Radiology Associates in 1992. Mary's favorite pastimes were her long-time bridge club, which she considered her "group therapy" friends, going to the casino, playing Words with Friends on her Kindle, and especially going out to lunch with her lady friends. She loved watching golf, the Brewers or Jeopardy.
Mary is survived by four loving children: Mike Goss, Appleton, WI, Wendy Wisdom (Don Hill), Edmonds, WA, Becky (Rick) Lindberg, Appleton and Sarah (Alan) Jurgensen, Verona, six grandchildren; Dan Lindberg, Tony (Lisa) Lindberg, Carmen (Connor) O'Brien, and Claire Lindberg, Isaac and Luke Jurgensen, two sisters; Fay Kettenhofen and Sarah (Roger) Wittman, three stepchildren; Roger (Kathy) Hermsen, Eau Claire, WI, Paul (Jennifer) Hermsen, Saumico, WI and Chris (David) French, Manitowoc, WI, step-grandchildren include Major Bryan (Dr. Angela Pirlott) French, Adam (Lethza) French, Lindsay Hermsen, Aaron (Regan) Hermsen, and Natalie Hermsen, and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother-in-law Dick Rettler and numerous close nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Margie Rettler, former husband; Robert Goss, brother-in-law; John Kettenhofen, daughter-in-law; Peggy Goss, and a grand daughter-in-law; Jessica Lindberg.
Mary will always be remembered for her zest for having fun, being the life of any party, out-going personality, wonderful sense-of-humor, and ability to make new friends where ever she went.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3:00 P.M until 5:00 P.M at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. RICHMOND ST. APPLETON. A funeral service will take place following the visitation at 5:00 P.M. with Chaplain Nanette Gutierrez officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019