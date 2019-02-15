Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Seymour - Mary C. Clark, 80, of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at her home. She was born May 30, 1938, daughter of the late Melvin and Florence (Basch) Kretschmer.

On October 7, 1995 she was united in marriage to Fredrick Clark.

She was previously married to John Kleiner and Hollis Van Patten.

She had a love for horses, having worked with Tennessee Walkers and evolved into raising Arabians.

Mary owned and operated Mary Clark Pilot Car Service, a transportation escort service for moving large freight loads.

She enjoyed traveling, gardening, ceramics, geneology, and loved her animals.

Mary is survived by her husband, Fredrick; children: Kate (special friend Ken Peotter) Schulz, Khris (fiance Jan Meyer) McKay, Kay (Richard) Knorr, and Kolene (Kevin) Willman; grandchildren: Sarah (Tyler) Eloranta, Brett (special friend Jessie) Knorr, Joshua Knorr, Herald (Stefanie) Schulz, and Nathan Willman; great-grandchildren: Jonas, James, and Harrison; step-children: Eric Clark, Dawn Clark, Ruth (Elijah) Atchley, and Kasi Freeze; step-grandchildren: Jaxon Freeze, Isabelle and Olivia Atchley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her second husband, Hollis Van Patten.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the memorial service at 5:00 pm with Pastor Roberta Thomson officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to Mary's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 15, 2019
