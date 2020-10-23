Mary DornAppleton - Mary Emilie (Kabat) Dorn, 66, of Appleton, passed away on October 22nd, 2020 of non-covid related health issues. She was born in Manitowoc on May 8th, 1954. She attended Holy Rosary grade school and New Holstein high school, then pursued a nursing degree from Moraine Park in Fond Du Lac. Mary worked as a pediatric nurse at Appleton Memorial Hospital, then at the Nicollet Clinic in Neenah where she worked with Doctor Rex Gromer for 22 years. Next she enjoyed being a flight attendant for Air Wisconsin for three years, often travelling with her husband Steven. Mary returned to nursing at Family Care of the Fox Cities, and was currently employed at Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists of Wisconsin for the past 15 years. Mary is a retired public education officer, and certified boat crew member with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, something she really enjoyed doing with her husband Steven. Mary was an organ and tissue donor. She believed in even after death, of being able to help others.Mary had a strong love for being by the ocean and spending time on the beach. She spent a lot of her time boating and tending to her flower gardens.Mary is proceeded in death by her parents, Norbert and Gladys Kabat.She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Steven Dorn; siblings, Mike Kabat (fiancée Sandy Vignali), Dennis (Joan) Kabat, Pat (Dave) Bowser, and Vicki (Rob) Szklarz; step-mother, Gertrude Kabat; and step-siblings, John (Barb) Wenig, Ed (Deb) Wenig, Jim Wenig, Shirley (Sid) Dyer, Paul (Joyce) Wenig, Donna (Bill) Rowell, Ann (Randy) Lisowe, and Mike (Barbara) Wenig.Even though she is no longer with us here on Earth, she will live on in our minds and hearts. The Lord was in need of an outstanding nurse on his team, and he chose one of the very best. I love you nurse Mary, Steve.There will be a celebration of Mary's life to follow at a later date.