Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gaigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Gaigg


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Gaigg Obituary
Mary E. Gaigg

Appleton - Mary Ellen Gaigg, age 77, of Appleton, formerly of Hortonville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Theda Care Hospital in Appleton. She was born on September 27, 1942, in New London, daughter of the late Lloyd and Norma (Anderson) Nickel. Mary was a graduate of Hortonville High School. She was married to Bernard Gaigg for 45 years; he preceded her in death in 2009. Mary loved to bake, cook, and read.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Sue) Gaigg, Teresa (Judd) Brickler, and Steve Gaigg (Farrah); grandchildren: Michael Gaigg, Mason Brickler, Austin Kress, and Chase Kress; great grandchildren: Leon, Alanna, and Lincoln; sister: Betty Warning. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends further survive her.

Besides her parents and husband, her sons Michael and David, and brother Don Nickel preceded her in death.

Private family gravesides services for Mary will be held.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent