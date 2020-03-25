|
|
Mary E. Gaigg
Appleton - Mary Ellen Gaigg, age 77, of Appleton, formerly of Hortonville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Theda Care Hospital in Appleton. She was born on September 27, 1942, in New London, daughter of the late Lloyd and Norma (Anderson) Nickel. Mary was a graduate of Hortonville High School. She was married to Bernard Gaigg for 45 years; he preceded her in death in 2009. Mary loved to bake, cook, and read.
She is survived by her children: Mark (Sue) Gaigg, Teresa (Judd) Brickler, and Steve Gaigg (Farrah); grandchildren: Michael Gaigg, Mason Brickler, Austin Kress, and Chase Kress; great grandchildren: Leon, Alanna, and Lincoln; sister: Betty Warning. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends further survive her.
Besides her parents and husband, her sons Michael and David, and brother Don Nickel preceded her in death.
Private family gravesides services for Mary will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020