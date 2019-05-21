|
|
Mary E. Horejs
Oshkosh - Mary E. Horejs, age 79, of Oshkosh, passed away on May 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Jude Parish, St. Vincent Catholic Church, corner of Oregon St. and South Park Ave. in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:30 am until the time of Mass. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Northwestern and the Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019