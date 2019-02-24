Services
Appleton - Mary Elaine May, age 91, of Appleton, met her loving savior on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1927 in Fond Du lac to the late John and Theresa (Kettner) Goedderz. On August 23, 1952 she married Robert M. May who preceded her in death on February 7, 1991. In her earlier years she was a very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Appleton and later became an involved as a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church where she enjoyed attending daily mass, bible class, being a greeter and an in-home visitation minister.

During her life Mary loved bowling, knitting, sewing, gardening, fishing, spending time with her grandchildren, and lovely sunsets on Loon Lake in Shawano at her cabin. She also enjoyed volunteering at church, Cots, and Goodwill.

She is survived by her sons: John (Judy) of Yachat, Oregon, David (Janet) of Appleton, and Michael May of Appleton; grandchildren: Casey (Meghan), Kristi (Ryan), Tony (Stacey) May, Tierney (Brandon) Werth, Noah and Jaden May; five great grandchildren; and five sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; great grandson Dominic May; two sisters; five brothers; two sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and special friend Raymond Zagorski.

A Memorial Service for Mary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at SAINT BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1617 W Pine Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fox Valley Warming Shelter, St. Lawrence Seminary, or a .

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Heritage Woods and Peabody Manor for the care and compassion they showed Mary and her family.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019
