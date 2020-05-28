|
|
Mary Ellen Fast
Appleton - Mary Ellen Fast, age 87, went to her Lord and Savior on May 23, 2020, with her family by her side.
Mary Ellen was born on April 3, 1933 in Appleton to Elmer and Geraldine Boettcher. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Appleton. Mary Ellen attended St Paul's grade school and graduated from Appleton High School as a proud member of the class of 1951. She worked for a short time at AAL and Bowlby's Candy. Mary Ellen married Donald G. Fast on April 24, 1954, and had three children: Tim (Debbie) Fast of Appleton, Mike Fast of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, and Patti (Jerry) Fast Baggett of Salida California. There are seven grandchildren: Jason (Kristy) Fast, Joshua Fast, Jennifer (Jason) Gantzer, Laura (Jeff) Williams, Michele (Ryan) Brumbaugh, Jennifer (David) Bohme, and Mary Baggett; nine great-grandchildren: Maxwell and Maya Fast, Benjamin and Leo Gantzer, Callie and Clair Williams, Alyson and Andrew Brumbaugh, and Noah Bohme.
Mary Ellen is also survived by a sister Joni Jones, a sister-in-law Shirley Boettcher, and several nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Geraldine Boettcher, husband Donald Fast and her brother John E. Boettcher.
During their 47-year marriage, Don's career had them moving 14 times. Mary Ellen was a loving wife, mother, great candy maker and a Life Master Bridge and Sheephead player. Mary was an avid Packer and NASCAR fan and loved driving around the country in their motor home
The family would like to thank the pastors at St Paul's and the staff at Brewster Village which she called home for over six years. She enjoyed her friends in the Depot and trips to the casino.
In lieu of flowers, we are thankful for memorials given to St Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 302 N. Morrison Street, Appleton 54911.
Mary Ellen will be buried at Highland Memorial Park in a private service.
For more information or to share a memory of Mary Ellen, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 28 to May 31, 2020