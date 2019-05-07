|
Mary Ellen Gitter
New London - Mary Ellen Gitter, age 90, formerly of Hortonville, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence. She was born on June 13, 1928 in New London, daughter of the late Martin and Esther (Waushesock) Stewart.
She excelled at sewing, knitting, keeping the cookie jar filled with her homemade treats and lovingly caring for her grandchildren. Mary Ellen will be remembered for handing out chocolates, knitting dish cloths, working on puzzles and playing King's Corners. Through God's grace and her perseverance she was able to overcome a traumatic brain injury in September of 1983. She was very resilient and strong willed. Mary Ellen loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Mary Ellen was married to Lester Gitter on August 28, 1950 and together the raised 9 children. They survive her: Ruth (Rob) Rauen, Paul (Lynette), Jane Merkes, Kevin (Melissa), Andrew (Mary), Theresa (Michael) Woods, Joseph, Amy (Daniel) Mueller, 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and counting. She is further survived by a sister Michele (Len) Bodoh, and many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester in 2010, son Timothy, son in-law Daniel Merkes, a brother Bob (Barbara) Stewart, a sister Margaret Ann and an infant brother James.
The funeral for Mary Ellen will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Residence Chapel (107 E Beckert Rd), New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will also be held at the chapel on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hortonville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Joseph Residence staff for their loving care and compassion of Mary Ellen.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019