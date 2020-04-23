|
|
Mary Ellen McClone
Clintonville - Mary Ellen McClone, age 88, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1931, in the Town of Lebanon, WI. She was the youngest of seven children born to Bernard and Mary Ellen (O'Donnell) Gorman. She was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church Bear Creek, where she had been an active member of the parish including the PCCW and school board. She graduated from Manawa Little Wolf High School in 1949. On June 6th, 1959, she was united in marriage to Patrick McClone at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Manawa. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2009. Mary and Patrick farmed in the town of Deer Creek. In 1983 the family was recognized as a Century Farm. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of traveling to Ireland, the homeland of her ancestors. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, polka music, and also enjoyed baking cookies for family members especially for the grandkids.
She is survived by her beloved family - five daughters, Mary (Douglas) Behnke of Clintonville, Theresa (James) Voelz of Leopolis, Colleen McClone of Clintonville, Ann (Joseph) Bolden of Sheboygan, and Patricia (Michael) Folz of Fond du Lac. She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Kathleen (Mark) Burgess, Christa (Brad) Hoffman, Kellie (Ryan) Zahn, Casey Reedy, Holly Bolden, Patrick Bolden, Lance Bolden, Chase Bolden, Andrew Folz, and Hannah Folz. She is further survived by 3 great-grandchildren: Blake Reedy, Brock Reedy, Archer Hoffman, and 1 sister Rosie Payne, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Gorman. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, her husband Patrick, her sister-in-law Suzie Ellen McClone, brother and sisters-in-law; Jim Gorman, Jack Gorman, George Payne, Eleanor O'Keefe, Dave and Eileen Gorman, Ellen Gorman and Garret and Edna Gorman and a great-granddaughter Abigail Hoffman.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bear Creek, Father Tim Shillcox will celebrate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Mary to Relevant radio or St. Mary's parish. The family would like to thank the staff of Aster assisted living, ThedaCare at Home, and their hospice care. We would also like to extend a special thanks to Joie Erdman and Father Tim for his prayers and visits.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020