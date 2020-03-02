Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Richards Obituary
Mary Ellen Richards

Menasha - Mary E. Richards, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday March 20, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral chapel from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the UW Foundation - Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute. Please see the Sunday, March 15, edition for a complete obituary.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent