Mary Ellen Richards
Menasha - Mary E. Richards, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, on Friday March 20, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral chapel from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the UW Foundation - Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute. Please see the Sunday, March 15, edition for a complete obituary.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020