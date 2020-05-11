Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
1926 - 2020
Appleton - Mary Ellen Spielbauer, 94, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 21, 1926 in Menasha, WI to the late John and Ida (Goeser) Cheslock. Mary graduated from St. Mary Catholic High School in 1944. She then worked briefly at Kimberly Clark. She married Edgar Spielbauer on October 21, 1950 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. He preceded her in death in 2007. Mary enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by a daughter; Pam Saffert, 2 sons; David (Debra) Spielbauer, John (Terry) Spielbauer; 10 grandchildren; Jason (Emily) Saffert, Ryan (Heidi) Saffert, Andrew (Terri) Saffert, April Spielbauer, Denae (Chad) Katalinick, Jamie (Jon) Learman, David Spielbauer Jr., Samantha (Mehmet) Fitzhugh, Cassidy Spielbauer, Skyler Spielbauer; 17 great grand children; brother Dick Cheslock, further survived by her in laws; Carol Konetzke, Jackie Spielbauer, Ruth Spielbauer, Leroy (Sandy) Spielbauer and specials friends, Tom and Pat Oswald, Ken and Connie Frey and John Lyons.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters; Millie (Ken) Handler, Ellie (Cash) Talarczyk, Lorraine (Eddie) Piekarz, 2 brothers; John (Kip) Cheslock, Don (Luella) Cheslock, and son in law; Thomas Saffert. Further preceded in death by her in laws; Bobbie Spielbauer, Sister Mary Lee Spielbauer, Dick (Esther) Spielbauer, Marvin Spielbauer, Norman (Mary) Spielbauer, Donald Spielbauer.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude and thank you to Tom and Pat Oswald, Ken and Connie Frey and John Lyons for their friendship and help for all these years, as well as supporting Mom to remain independent in her own home. Additionally, thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff from Ascension Hospice.

Due to the current state mandated restrictions on gatherings, a Memorial Mass will be held for Mary at a later date. Please check Valley Funeral Home website for updates.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 11 to May 13, 2020
