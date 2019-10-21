Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Mary Erbland Wilson

Mary Erbland Wilson Obituary
Mary Erbland Wilson

Appleton - Mary Erbland Wilson, age 94, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Pre-deceased by husbands, Robert M. Erbland and Robert Wilson; brother, Charles Carroll; brother, John Francis; sister, Margaret Dreas; grandson, Daniel Tegtmeier; son-in-law, James Carpenter. Survived by eight children; many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral mass for Mary will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church 1617 W. Pine St., Appleton. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Friday at church and on Thursday, October 24 at Wichmann Funeral Home (537 N. Superior St., Appleton) from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

More information may be found at www.wichmannfargo.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
