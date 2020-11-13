1/1
Mary F. Purdy
Mary F. Purdy

Neenah - Mary Frances Purdy (Walker) Age 77 passed away due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. Mary was born June 30, 1943, in Lexington Kentucky to Leon & Eileen "granny bear" Walker. Mary attended Neenah High School. She started her own cleaning business in 1970 and worked it all the way up until she got sick. She was a very hard-working woman and took pride in everything she did. Mary loved her family with everything she had. she enjoyed spending time with all of them. she enjoyed cooking for her family especially her homemade pies. Mary was a very loving and caring person and would do anything for anybody.

Mary is survived by her siblings: Alvin Walker and Alice (Jim) Turner; children: Todd (Stephanie Vorachek) Purdy & Tami (Anthony) Al-Ghetta; grandchildren: Laura, Matthew, Joshewa, Tyler, Shane, Ashley, Zachary, Tanner, Emelie, Cora, Noah; Great Grandchildren: Fiona, Kiana, Breanna, Mackenzie, Trenton, Matthew Jr. Leyla, Khloey, Amira, Max, Tyler, Raven, Christopher, Sam, Alex, Merrybell, Evelyn, Dylan, Elise, Ashton, Kinsley, Emalyn And her Dog, Brandy "Babylambs".

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon Walker & Eileen Hanagan and brothers Tom Walker & Jimmy Walker.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Kevin Kelly officiating. Friends and family may join in with a livestream hosted on Mary's obituary at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mary's family towards expenses would be appreciated. you may drop cards off at the funeral home or by mail to Todd Purdy or Tami Al-Ghetta 153 S John St Neenah WI. 54956

If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. By Delores M. Garcia

We love you Mom xoxo






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
