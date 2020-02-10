|
|
Mary F. Schecklman
Appleton - Mary F. Schecklman, age 58, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born in Marshfield, WI on July 11, 1961 to Vincent and Doris (Bauer) Braun. Mary grew up in Loyal, WI where she attended St. Anthony's School and was a 1980 graduate of Loyal High School. She married Tim Schecklman at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Loyal, WI on September 12, 1981. She babysat in her home for many years and homeschooled Trent grades 2 through 12. Mary loved the outdoors and hiking as well as spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband of 38 years, Tim; children: Marissa (Ted) Salzman, Tyler (Fiance Sornsuda) and Trent Schecklman; grandchildren: Jacob and Violet Salzman; siblings: Gary Braun, Karen (Richard) Ratchman, Mick (Jeannie) Braun, Sue Strey, Tim (Terri) Braun, Andy (Shawn) Braun, and Carla (Brian) Lampsa; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Cheryl Braun, Bonnie Dietsche, Jolene (Thomas) Zwicke, and Pat (Ken) Kromanaker. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her father and mother: Vincent and Doris Braun; father and mother-in-law Anthony and Anita (Genskow) Schecklman; brothers: Joey, Allen, and John Braun; and brothers and sister-in-law: Richard Schecklman, Leland Dietsche and Edie Braun.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH - KIMBERLY CHURCH (620 E. Kimberly Avenue, Kimberly) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Carl Schmitt will officiate. Committal Holy Angels Cemetery, Darboy. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020