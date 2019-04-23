|
|
Mary H. Kamke
New London - Mary H. Kamke, age 87, New London, passed away peacefully on Friday 19, 2019.
Mary was born the daughter of the late Julius and Julia (Poepke) Drath on September 30, 1931. She lived in New London all her life with the exception of Greenville and Fox Crossings the last several years.
On October 31, 1953, she was joined in holy matrimony to Clarence Kamke and they had 48 years together until Clarence passed away in June of 2002.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, word search puzzles, dining out and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed some traveling in and out of Wisconsin. Over the years she was employed by Zwickers, Hamilton Pickle Factory and American Toy Factory.
Mary is survived by her four children: Susan Yaeger, New London; Clarence "Pete" Kamke, New London; Brenda (Greg) Ewald, Cheyenne WY; and Carl (Darleen) Kamke, New London. Seven grandchildren: Tashana Yaeger, Louisville KY; Janika (Okeyna) Mbagwu, Oshkosh; James Yaeger, Green Bay; Kevin Ewald, Fond du Lac; Keith Ewald, Cheyenne WY; and Tyler Kamke and his special friend Celeste Roloff, New London. Seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her brother-in-laws, Marvin Kamke, Appleton and Dan Henry, Menasha.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Clarence; siblings and their spouses: Louis (Francis) Drath; Caroline (Dale) Suprise; Daniel Drath; and a nephew Steven Suprise; father and mother in-law, Ed (Elsie) Kamke; step mother-in-law, Opal Kamke; brother and sister in-laws: Erna (Ed) Steffen, Melvin (Evelyn) Kamke, Maxine Kamke, Bob Kamke, Mary Jo (Ria) (Kamke) Hooyman and many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to sincerely thank all her doctors and their staff, Community Care in Outagamie County, Mathew's Assisted Living on Irish Road in Fox Crossings and Generations in home and hospice care.
Funeral services for Mary will he held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4-7 PM and also again on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery, New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 23, 2019