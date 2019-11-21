Services
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St
Onalaska, WI 54650
(608) 784-0135
Mary H. Ritger

Mary H. Ritger Obituary
Mary H Ritger

Onalaska - Mary H Ritger of Onalaska and formerly of Appleton, WI died at Gundersen Health System - La Crosse on Thursday November 14, 2019. Mary was born on August 25, 1928 in Green Bay, WI to Asher and Eleanor (Haline) Ellis. On June 17, 1950 she married Donald Ritger and they shared 50 years of marriage before Don's death in 2000.

Mary is survived by her son Robert (Ellen) Ritger of Onalaska, Daughter In-Law Claudia (William) Ritger of Watertown, grandson Adam (Shanleigh) Ritger of Onalaska and her nieces and nephew. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, son William and sister Ann Smith.

A graveside service will be held with the family (per Mary's request) in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery, De Pere, WI.

The family would like to thank the staff at Onalaska Care Center for their care and support for Mary.

Memorials may be sent to the Coulee Region Humane Society in Mary's honor.

For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
